26 yr-old Woman Shot By Alleged ‘Blesser’ Outside Pretoria Club

A 26-year-old woman was killed outside Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Sunnyside, Pretoria on Saturday.

According to reports, the suspect shot Sophie Thapi Ledwaba because she allegedly refused to leave the club to go back to his place.

The man allegedly bought Ledwaba food and drinks throughout the night and asked the woman to leave with him but she refused. He then shot and killed Ledwaba.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela confirmed that the 30-year-old suspect was arrested after he handed himself in.

Mavimbela said that they suspect had a different version of what happened.

“It was reported that the suspect had left the club with two females and a male friend. However, the quartet were about to get into a Mercedes-Benz Viano driven by the male friend. The young woman made her way inside the vehicle, which led to an argument as she was not welcome by the other occupants of the vehicle.”

“It is believed it was at that moment that the suspect produced a handgun and shot the woman in the head fatally before fleeing the scene,” Mavimbela said.

The suspect faces charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The post 26 yr-old Woman Shot By Alleged ‘Blesser’ Outside Pretoria Club appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

