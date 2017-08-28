28 arrested in Cape Town gangland swoop – News24
BuzzSouthAfrica.com
28 arrested in Cape Town gangland swoop
News24
Cape Town – A total of 28 people were arrested in a massive swoop by police and the National Prosecuting Authority around Cape Town on Tuesday, including in the gang stronghold of Ravensmead. Nine of those arrested, who are between the ages of 21 …
