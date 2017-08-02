Pages Navigation Menu

2baba signs Imo-based singer Lady G to Now Musik – TheCable

2baba signs Imo-based singer Lady G to Now Musik
In the midst of being chastised for his lack of involvement in the #ResumeorResign protest, Innocent '2baba' Idibia has managed to swing a deal discreetly. The singer, who is yet to respond to the criticism, has signed an Imo-based artiste to Now Musik
