2Baba, Tekno, Falz, Sauti Sol feature in Kcee’s New Album “Attention to Detail” | View Tracklist

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Five Star Music CEO Kcee is set to drop another album titled “Attention to Detail” on the 24th of August. The album which he disclosed would fund his 2019 governorship campaign includes 19 tracks as well as 3 previously released singles as bonus tracks. Among the 19 tracks are the previously released “Vanessa” and “We […]

The post 2Baba, Tekno, Falz, Sauti Sol feature in Kcee’s New Album “Attention to Detail” | View Tracklist appeared first on BellaNaija.

