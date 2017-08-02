2nd Week Winners of #MySunlight #BestofBothWorlds Challenge Revealed

Sunlight 2in1 detergent has revealed the three lucky winners from week 2 of the ongoing Instagram Video Challenge. They are @chukwu_kizito, @oyediran_ope and @abamz14.

The challenge is still up and you have a chance to participate and win N50,000 worth of shopping vouchers.

Here is what you need to do:

Act a one minute video of how you enjoy two different things together that give you the same benefit.

Show a pack of Sunlight 2 in 1 detergent in the video (this earns you more points)

Follow @Sunlight_nigeria on Instagram.

Upload your video on Instagram with #MySunlight #BestofBothWorlds.

Join the challenge now. Who knows, you might be among next week’s lucky winners of N50,000 shopping voucher. We will be happy to have you up here.

To get inspiration, you can also join the #BestofBothWorlds conversation on the radio. Just tune into Coal City FM Enugu (Mon. Wed and Fri. 9:15 am – 10:15 am); Rhythm FM Jos (Mon. Wed 8:30am – 9:30am and Fri. 10:15am – 11:15am); KSMC FM Kaduna (Mon. Wed and Fri. 9:45am – 10:45am) and Quest FM Warri (Wed and Fri. 8:30am – 9:30am).

Always remember, Sunlight 2in1 detergent represents the detergent that gives the #BestofBothWorlds. Its attributes of pleasant fragrance and sensational cleaning power is all you need when you think “Laundry”

Watch the creative videos posted by the winners from week two:

