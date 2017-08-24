Pages Navigation Menu

300 confessed to eating human flesh in South Africa

A case of cannibalism involving traditional healers and their potential patients on Thursday caused public outcry in South Africa. Local ward councillor in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province Mthembeni Majola had told journalists that about 300 residents confessed during a community meeting to eating human flesh given to them by one of the traditional healers. The community meeting was held after two traditional healers, were arrested after one of them last week walked into a police station, holding a human leg and hand, saying he was “tired of eating human flesh,” local newspaper The Witness reported.

