31 vessels laden with fuel, others, expected at Lagos ports

No fewer than 31 vessels are expected to arrive at the Lagos pilotage district with various cargoes, including petroleum products, wheat, corn, fertiliser and a host of others.

This is coming on the heels of another four motor vessels carrying fertiliser, maize, and general cargo; and five motor tankers with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, base oil, and Palmolein are waiting to berth at the Lagos ports.

But these fuels, which are expected to boost supply in the downstream market are yet to be cleared for discharge, as the cargo is labelled, Customs release not applicable (CRNAPP).

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), which revealed these in its shipping position on Tuesday, said the four motor vessels were currently at ENL port and GDNL, while the motor tankers are at ABTL, ACJ, and SBM terminals.

Meanwhile, the 31 other ships that are expected in the Lagos pilotage district were scheduled to start arriving from August 22 to September 16th, 2017.

The vessels expected include; Bro Nibe, Torm Timothy, Alithini, Nord Express, Elandra Spruce, Corona, Huanghai Pioneer, Tasing Swan, Sea Clipper, Histria Ivory, RHL Conscientia, and Hammaonia. Others are Istral, JPO Gemini, MSK Cunene, Safamarine Chachai, MSK Cunene, MSK Cameroun, JPO Aries, Schliemi Rickmers, Thuringa, MSK Cadiz, Rossini, Diamond Habour, Kota Singa, Kota Sempena and a host of others.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said it would put a stop to vessels with high amount of sulphur in the fuel that allow for emission of carbon monoxide into the air from calling at the nation’s seaports.

Ships contribute to emissions of carbon monoxide into atmosphere and this contributes to climate change, and if not checked overtime, will have effect on the atmosphere and in turn on the environment.

NIMASA Director-General, Dakuku Peterside, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum in Lgaos, said the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) through Annex VI, has put a cap to the amount of sulphur and nitrogen dioxide emitted into the air and the amount of sulphur contained in the fuel a ship used and emitted to the air.

According to him, the penalty for vessels that violate the latest convention would be to be barred from calling at the nation’s seaports.

“When vessels berth at our various ports, we take sample of the fuel and ‎so many other things we do to check the quality of fuels and emissions thereof. But the penalty for violation of Marpol Annex VI would be not allowing such vessels to call in our territorial waters‎,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

