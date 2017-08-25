Pages Navigation Menu

32 persons killed in Myanmar’s Rakhine State

32 people were killed along with 11 security forces as Rohingya militants besieged border posts in northern Rakhine State, Myanmar’s army chief said Friday, in the worst violence in months in the febrile zone. The state is bisected by religious hatred focused on the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority, who are reviled by many Buddhists and …

Hello. Add your message here.