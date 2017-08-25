32 persons killed in Myanmar’s Rakhine State

32 people were killed along with 11 security forces as Rohingya militants besieged border posts in northern Rakhine State, Myanmar’s army chief said Friday, in the worst violence in months in the febrile zone. The state is bisected by religious hatred focused on the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority, who are reviled by many Buddhists and …

The post 32 persons killed in Myanmar’s Rakhine State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

