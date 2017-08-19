Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“33” Export celebrates World Friendship Day at the ‘City of Friends’ – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments

“33” Export celebrates World Friendship Day at the 'City of Friends'
Vanguard
It was the first of its kind friendship experience as “33” Export Lager, celebrated World Friendship Day at the 'City of Friends'. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The event attracted friends and customers of the brand including celebrities such

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.