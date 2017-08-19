“33” Export celebrates World Friendship Day at the ‘City of Friends’

By Moses Nosike

It was the first of its kind friendship experience as “33” Export Lager, celebrated World Friendship Day at the ‘City of Friends’.

The event attracted friends and customers of the brand including celebrities such as Timi Dakolo, A’rese Emokpae, Wale Ojo, Adebola Williams, and many others who trooped in to celebrate with their friends in the City. The event took place at the Beachfront behind Landmark centre, Oniru, Lagos which featured top Nigerian actors including the legendary Femi Kuti, 2Baba, 9ice, Orezi, Flavour, MI Abaga, Cynthia Morgan, Seyi Shay, YCee, and Small Doctor entertaining friends, lovers, and consumers of the brand. Gideon Okeke played host to the event.

According to the Portfolio Manager Mainstream Lager and Stout, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Agu, “We are here to celebrate the essence and values of real friendship”. “The City of Friends is a unique friendship experience, powered by “33” Export to encourage friends to set aside July 30th of every year to celebrate with their friends in an atmosphere of fun, games, and music”.

World Friendship Day was set aside by the United Nations to promote the role of friendship in fostering peace in many cultures across the world.

“33” Export Lager Beer is a premium beer brand committed to the values of friendship. With its crisp and refreshing taste, “33” Export is brewed with friends in mind.

The post “33” Export celebrates World Friendship Day at the ‘City of Friends’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

