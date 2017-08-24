Pages Navigation Menu

33-year-old Nigerian-American Actress Vows To Remain A Virgin Until Marriage

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A Nigerian-American actress has revealed that at 33, she remains a virgin and is set to keep her virginity till she gets married. The actress, Yvonne Orji, popular for her character as Molly in HBO’s Insecure while speaking on her sex scenes in the TV series noted that she is saving herself for marriage. Speaking…

The post 33-year-old Nigerian-American Actress Vows To Remain A Virgin Until Marriage appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

