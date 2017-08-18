34 nationalities among Spain attack killed and wounded

Paris, France | AFP | The vehicle attacks that killed 14 and wounded over 100 more in a bustling tourist area of Barcelona and another Spanish seaside resort affected people of at least 34 different nationalities.

The dead and injured came from countries as varied as France, Venezuela, Australia, Ireland, Peru, Algeria and China.

***

– Dead-

— BELGIUM

A woman from the eastern Belgian town of Tongres, visiting Barcelona with her family, was killed, the Belgian foreign minister said.

— ITALY

Rome said two Italians were killed in Barcelona.

One was named by computer company Tom’s Hardware as its employee Bruno Gulotta, who worked in sales and marketing.

The 35-year-old had been on holiday in Barcelona with his wife and their two young children, the company announced, saying they were in mourning for their “friend and colleague”.

Italian media reported that Gulotta had been holding five-year-old son Alessandro’s hand just before he was hit by the van. His wife Martina had one-year-old daughter Aria in a baby carrier and managed to pull her son out of the way too.

— PORTUGAL

A Portguese woman was among the dead, according to the government.

***

– Wounded –

— FRANCE

France appears to have the most injured in the attack. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gave a total of 26 wounded, including 11 seriously, while Interior Minister Gerard Collomb later said as many as 17 were gravely hurt.

— GERMANY

Foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said 13 Germans were injured in the Barcelona attack, some of them “fighting for their lives”.

He said he could also not rule out that there may be Germans among the dead.

— IRELAND

A family of four Irish citizens needed hospital treatment after the attack, Dublin said. The parents were originally from the Philippines, and Manila said its honorary consul in Barcelona had been to check on them.

— NETHERLANDS

Three Dutch people were wounded, all of whom are out of danger, the government said.

— BELGIUM

There are two Belgians among the wounded, one in a serious condition, according to Foreign Minister Didier Reynders.

— ROMANIA

Three wounded — two men aged 33 and 42 who are in a stable condition in hospital and another who suffered only minor injuries.

— AUSTRALIA

Three wounded, according to the Australian government.

— GREECE

Two children wounded along with their mother, who has German nationality. The father was unhurt but is in shock, Greek officials said.

— REST OF EUROPE

One person each from Hungary, Macedonia, Austria and Turkey was wounded.

— ASIA

Two Taiwanese were wounded as well as one person from Hong Kong.

Fourth suspect arrested over Spain twin attacks: police

A fourth suspect was arrested Friday over twin attacks in Spain that saw vehicles plough into pedestrians in Barcelona and the nearby seaside town of Cambrils, killing 14 and injuring over 100, police said.

“A fourth person has been detained in relation with the events that have taken place in the last few hours in Cambrils and Barcelona,” police in the Catalonia region tweeted.

They said the arrest was made in Ripoll — the same city in northern Catalonia where another suspect and Driss Oukabir, a Moroccan, have already been detained on suspicion of as-yet unspecified involvement in the attacks.

Police are searching for Driss Oukabir’s brother Moussa, but it was not known whether he was the latest person arrested.

Spain is reeling from the double attack on Thursday and Friday that saw drivers in Barcelona and Cambrils plough into pedestrians, following similar attacks in other European countries including France, Britain and Germany over the last year or so.

Police said they killed five “suspected terrorists” during the night and four suspects have now been arrested, although authorities had said the driver of the van in Barcelona remained at large.

