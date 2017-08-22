Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

35 percent of Ibadan residents hypertensive – UCH CMD

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Professor Temitope Alonge has said about 35 per cent of residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital are hypertensive. Alonge disclosed this while featuring on Fresh FM live radio programme monitored by DAILY POST in Ibadan. He said that the discovery was revealed after a […]

35 percent of Ibadan residents hypertensive – UCH CMD

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.