360Downloads: Ezek – Ride Or Die Vol.1

US based Afrobeats act, Ezek, releases his debut 12 track Album titled R I D E O R D I E vol.1. Shortly after releasing his debut R&B Project “The 3RD Relationship”, Ezek switches it up this time and gives us a taste of his home country, Nigeria.

“Back home in Nigeria, i’d listen to artists like Awilo Logomba, M.I. Abaga, D’banj & Wande Coal all the time for inspiration & the joy of good music. It wasn’t till i came to America 11 years ago that i decided to take music seriously. I remember back in high school in the US, my second older brother would give me music making software and challenge me to do something with it. Long story short, i’ve managed to put together my debut Project titled “Good Boy Vol.1”. As an artist, i like to fuse genre’s & sounds to make something new and lace it up with lyrics that tell you what state of mind i was currently in when i made the song.”

R I D E O R D I E vol.1 stems from his various musical influences. Blending the different unique sounds and styles that are shaping the Afrobeats scene in Nigeria and across the world. This project was entirely written and produced by Nwokoma Anyaoha (Stage Name “Ezek”).

