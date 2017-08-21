Pages Navigation Menu

360Downloads: The Misfit – Dehydration Vol.1: The Thirst

Lagos based Hip-Hop duo, The Misfit (@Therealdayve , @Joel_Prodigee) is out with their third mixtape album titled DEHYDRATION VOL.1: THE THIRST. The album’s theme basically centers around the insatiable nature of man and also the consequences that come with it, while preaching contentment. The album features guests such as X3M Music’s D-Truce, Henessey Artistry Judge and Str8buttah Femcee, Phlow, Da Boomsha and some other creatives. Follow the link below to get the album.

 

