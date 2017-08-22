360Fresh: Arkkylee – Wedding Party

DEE MONEY ACHIEVERS (DMA) presents her newly signed act ARKKYLEE born Olayinka Agaba in MUSHIN LAGOS STATE, in his new single titled WEDDING PARTY.

ARKKYLEE ‎is a graduate of Estate Management from the prestigious LAGOS STATE POLYTECHNIC (Laspotech).

The celebration song WEDDING PARTY‎ was produced by KPILLAR, mixed & mastered by JAYFRED.

Download & share!!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/wedding-party.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Arkkylee – Wedding Party appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

