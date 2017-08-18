Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Buvic Assorted ft. Harrysong – Sussana

Buvic Assorted is here! Signed to HillBank Records, the Enugu born Nigerian singer is back with ‘Sussana’ featuring music star, Harrysong.

After the release of “Myfiancee Kporonge” hit song in 2010, Buvic Assorted, the voice behind the song is back with makosa highlife tune ‘Sussana,’ a good sound produced by Dr Cliq and Mixed, mastered by zeeno Foster.

Download, Listen to Sussana ft. Harrysong and watch out for more great tunes from Buvic in the coming months!


 

