360Fresh: DJ Osmosis ft. Grenada – One Time

Afolabi Moses known by his stage name Osmosis is a Turn table Rapper, writer, and performer from Ogun state Nigeria. He is the newest kid in the industry presently taking over with his kind of rap style mostly delivered in his local language Yoruba. He drops this new Single title “One Time” featuring Grenada. Download and update your playlist now.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DJ-Osmosis-One-Time-ft-Grenada.mp3

