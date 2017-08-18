360Fresh: Frankie Free – Roll Anada One (an Ed Sheeran Cover)

It’s another #TGi3F (Thank God it’s Frankie Free Friday) and as promised, Frankie Free returns with the second offering off his new weekly series which kicked off on the 21st day of July (third Friday in the month of July); today, being the 18th day of August marks the third Friday for this month and he follows up the first offering (“I’m The One,” a DJ Khaled cover) with this wonderful piece titled “Roll Anada One (an Ed Sheeran cover)” – “Roll Anada One” is his version of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” a song recorded for the English singer-songwriter’s second studio album, “X (2014)” – it was written by Sheeran and Amy Wadge and was produced by frequent collaborator, Jake Gosling.

In the UK, the song spent 19 weeks within the top 40 before it peaked at number-one in early November 2014; it became Sheeran’s second number-one single there. This was also Ed Sheeran’s highest charting single in North America until “Shape of You” topped the charts in both countries in 2017; in June 2015, “Thinking Out Loud” became the first single to spend a full year in the UK top 40. In September 2015, it also became the seventh single to have achieved triple platinum in the UK during the 21st century; in October 2015, the song became the first to be streamed over 500 million times on Spotify – it is also one of the most streamed songs in the UK and has been viewed more than 1.7 billion times on YouTube as of August 1, 2017. According to Sheeran, no one from his record label wanted to release “Thinking Out Loud” as a single, favouring over “Photograph” as the ‘big song’; “Photograph” was supposed to be the main single, but when “Thinking Out Loud” spent several weeks within the top 20 on the UK Singles Chart albeit not receiving rotation, the latter song was kept as the third single.

Without a doubt, “Roll Anada One” pretty much falls into like circumstances as this song pretty much wouldn’t have seen the light of day after being recorded over three years ago but in a light show of appreciation and prayer, Frankie Free gives us a breather – a somewhat unusual tune – this offering should sit well on your playlist and with this current trend, the #TGi3F series can be said to already be taking a fine form and we just can’t wait for Episode Three which is due on the 15th of September, 2017.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Frankie_Free_Roll_Anoda_One.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

