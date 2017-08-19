360Fresh: Jay O – Feeling You (prod. Cool Boy Beatz)

Jay O returns to the music scene with this brilliant new single titled ‘Feeling You‘ produced by Cool Boy Beatz.

The young and talented singer from Warri, Delta was formerly known as ‘Lil Prinze’ and was responsible for the wavey tune ‘Burst My Brain’ featuring Yung6ix back in 2013.

Jay O has been working on his musical skills over the past few years and is fully back on the right track as witnessed on this new tune.

Listen below, download share.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Jay-O-Feeling-You-Prod.-by-Cool-Boy-Beatz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

