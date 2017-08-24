Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Konjolly SingSong – Dem Ga Fi Run

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Fast Rising Nigerian Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Reggae, And Dancer, Konjolly SingSong is here with his first patwah Banger Of The Year 2017.

He Said He Dropped This Song For The Listening Pleasure Of His Fans Worldwide To Celebrate His Birthday With Him Today 28th Of August.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He Titled This “Dem Ga Fi Run” Which Means “They Have To Run” Where He Featured One Of The Ace Benin City Rappers K_wyze Kingpin, Who Produced The Song And Murdered The Beat With Raps.

This Song Is Definitely A Must Listen To. You Gonna Love This.

 

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Konjolly SingSong – Dem Ga Fi Run appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.