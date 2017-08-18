Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Mitch ft. Davido – On Point (prod. JayPizzle)

Posted on Aug 18, 2017

Fast rising singer/producer Mitch gets Davido featured on this new single titled “ON POINT” produced by veteran producer ‘Jay Pizzle’ & mix/mastered by Mitch himself with guitar by Fiokee. On Point isn’t just a song to give room to roll off your ears.

‘Mitch‘ who comes under the MK Musik imprint marked his entry into the industry as a Producer, after a bit, he found a mainstay as an artiste, working with various celebrity artiste before moving out to the states to create more good music.

Trust you going to have “On Point” on repeat all day & also anticipate the video dropping soon hitting all satellite channels worldwide with local and international plays.

