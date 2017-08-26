360Fresh: Palayblay – Sampele Power (prod. Abochi)

He appears to be new in the music scene but Palayblay is nothing near a new comer with his musical talent.

Most of us have seen his works on TV’s and other theaters as a video director, and he brings to us this latest single dubbed “Sampele Power”.

Sampele Power is a song, that has a very danceable groove, and the beat blend represents the Afropop style with enriched bouncy beat which has Palayblay delivering very well on it.

The song is undoubtedly going to be the latest street anthem and remember you got it here first.

If you are in the mood to party, then we just gave you another ingredient to spice up your playlist.

Production credit goes to Abochi.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Palayblay-Sampele-Power-Prod-By-Abochi.mp3

