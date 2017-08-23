Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Timi Saurse – Tangerine

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Timilehin ‘Timi Saurse’ Ayegbokiki is an artiste from Lagos, Nigeria.

‘Tangerine’, his debut single has an unlikely origin. The soulful ballad was written in a strip club as the artiste entertained liquor-mediated thoughts of his short-time lady friend.

A co-production by Timi Saurse and Ozedikus, its low-tempo instrumental is as hypnotic as the movements that inspired it.

