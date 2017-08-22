360Fresh: Zarion Uti – Wambi

Zarion Uti presents “Wambi”, this is his fourth single this year and also a major part of his debut project which is expected to be dropping later this year. This is unlike what you’ve ever heard from him. “I decided to make something you can vibe to in the club and still feel great listening to at home.” Says Zarion Uti. With Wambi meaning “Come Here or Come Closer” you should already know it is one for the ladies. The track was Produced by Johnson Kelvin (Veen) Who is a Multi-Genre Nigerian Producer, It was Recorded mixed and mastered in Covington Georgia, U.S. by Marco Stewart, an 18-year-old American Sound engineer who Zarion Uti commended to be of the most impressive individuals he has ever worked with.

The song also has a high life feel infused with the up to date “Ghana Bounce” that you can liken to major songs by Mr. Eazi, Dot Man, Maleek Berry and a few others. Zarion Uti has never failed to improve and wow his audience. From his first single The Way to Life of the Party, his musical growth has been duly noticed and appreciated. His records on SoundCloud currently total to over 50,000 streams worldwide. He also just started publicizing on Spotify and has amassed over a thousand monthly listeners so it’s definite that his career is one to look out for. We personally recommend this new single because we believe it is his best work yet. It debuted majorly on Spotify but due to high demand, he decided to make available for Mobile download. Enjoy “Wambi”.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Zarion-Wambi.mp3

