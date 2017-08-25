360Gospel: Funke Akinokun – Mercy

Minister (Mrs) Funke Akinokun, the multilingual worship leader so gifted in praising God in various tongues, languages, and dialects who is currently signed to One Hallelujah Records, the official record label of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The multiple awards winning Funke Akinokun with two previously successful albums under her belt will like to thank all her fans who have supported her ministry in one way or the other.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Mercy_Mercy.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Gospel: Funke Akinokun – Mercy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

