Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Hawt: Phyno X Dj Enimoney – Mmili (Prod. Kezyklef)

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Wonder Wonder!! You know when a music artiste Links Up with a Dj, Guess wah? Banger alert…

Penthauze rapper, Phyno collaborates with YBNL’s official Disc Jockey, DJ Enimoney on this new one titled Mmili.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Mmili is a party-friendly tune as it is sure danceable for the club Rave charter.

Phyno decided to surprise us all with this Freestyle club banger. Listen and be the Judge.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Hawt: Phyno X Dj Enimoney – Mmili (Prod. Kezyklef) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.