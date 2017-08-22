360Hawt: Phyno X Dj Enimoney – Mmili (Prod. Kezyklef)

Wonder Wonder!! You know when a music artiste Links Up with a Dj, Guess wah? Banger alert…

Penthauze rapper, Phyno collaborates with YBNL’s official Disc Jockey, DJ Enimoney on this new one titled Mmili.

Mmili is a party-friendly tune as it is sure danceable for the club Rave charter.

Phyno decided to surprise us all with this Freestyle club banger. Listen and be the Judge.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Phyno_x_Dj_Enimoney_-_MMILI.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

