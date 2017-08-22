38-year Old Alfred Boakye A Taxi Driver Have Been Arrested For Sucking His Daughter Breast And Inserting His Finger Inside Her Vagina

A 38-year old taxi driver has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for sucking the breast of his 13-year-old daughter and inserting his fingers into her vagina.

This was after the court had found Alfred Boakye guilty on the charge of indecent assault at the end of the trial.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the Court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku that the complainant was a social worker at Adenta Social Welfare.

The Victim is a class six pupil who resides with her father at Ritz in Adenta.

Prosecution said the victim had reported that she was brought from Nnoboam in Ashanti Akyem in the Ashanti Region by her mother to live with her father, the convict.

According to prosecution, for some time now, during weekends, Boakye would order her to undress, lie down, open her legs for him to examine her.

Prosecution said the victim said before Boakye commenced the examination, he sucked her breast and inserted his fingers into her private part.

The Prosecutor said the convict sometimes repeated the act as soon as the victim finished bathing and at one time he applied some yellowish ointment into her vagina.

