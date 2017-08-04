4 Best Apps For Sharing Files

Mobile devices can be a great way to keep and share files, so long as you know the right tools to use for the job. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 of the best apps for sharing files.

Xender

With Xender you can send files between devices, that is either between Android devices, or between iOS devices or between Android and iOS devices. All you need to do is follow a couple of on-screen steps to create a Wi-Fi hotspot and you’re good to go. Xender file sharing works with a group of up to four devices at once. Also, Xender allows you grab APK files of any app installed on your phone which is very useful when you want to backup specific versions. In addition, with Xender’s desktop interface, you can view images, videos, music, documents, apps and other files stored on your device by switching from one tab to another.

WeTransfer

This is mainly used when you want to upload a huge set of photos and videos at once. It’s a free app that lets you upload up to 10GB at once, and sends a link for recipients to download your files via email, without needing to log in. It is especially convenient when you want to send files to someone remotely, and it lets you email multiple recipients at once and send a message along with it. For the free WeTransfer subscription plan, your uploads are available to recipients for a period of 7 days before expiring.

Dropbox

Dropbox is a popular storage provider that’s also a great way to share files. Upon creating an account, Dropbox gives the user free 2GB storage, and the user can share videos, photos or documents with people who don’t even have a Dropbox account. All the recipient needs to do is click a link to gain access to whatever it is you want them to see, without having to download the Dropbox software. Dropbox works across iOS, Android, Windows and OSX, which makes it a great option for sharing files with other devices. Dropbox is also one of the more common enterprise choices for cloud storage.

Superbeam

Superbeam uses Wi-Fi direct technology to send files between devices, so it is able to work with or without an internet connection. Superbeam works with iOS and Android devices. To use Superbeam, all you need to do is open the app on the two devices you want to share files between, and then aproceed to trade files by scanning an on-screen QR code or pairing them over NFC. On Android, you can share images, music, apps, documents and even contacts, but for iOS devices, because file management to the camera roll is restricted, you can only share photos and videos from your iPhone or iPad.

The post 4 Best Apps For Sharing Files appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

