4 suspected Barcelona attack plotters appear in court

Four men accused of being members of an Islamist cell behind the Aug. 19 van attack that killed 13 people in Barcelona, appeared in court on Tuesday, a day after the alleged driver was shot dead by police. The four, the only ones still alive among the 12 men thought to constitute the group, were…

The post 4 suspected Barcelona attack plotters appear in court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

