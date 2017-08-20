40 Days Military Order: Will Shekau Be Smoked Out Finally?

BY JOY YESUFU, Abuja

On 22 July 2017, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, directed Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, to capture Abubakar Shekau, the self-styled leader of the Boko Haram sect, “dead or alive”. Buratai further directed the Theatre commander to do so within 40 days.

A statement issued by the director, Army Public Relations, Brig -Gen Sani Usman, quoted COAS saying that “Attahiru should employ all arsenal at the disposal of the Theatre Command to smoke out Shekau wherever he is hiding in Nigeria” urging the general public to also assist and volunteer information that would lead to the accomplishment of this task.

On May 3, 2017, AFP, in a report, said Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram’s leader, has been injured and one of his deputies killed in an air strike in northeast Nigeria.

AFP, in the report, said some civilians and security sources told them that Shekau’s deputy, Abba Mustapha, was killed in the air strike attack when two Nigerian Air Force jets bombarded fighters who had gathered for prayers in Balla village, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Damboa, on the edge of the Sambisa Forest, last Friday.

“Shekau was wounded in the bombings and is believed to be receiving treatment near the Nigerian border with Cameroon around Kolofata.”

“His deputy, Abba Mustapha, alias Malam Abba, was killed in the attack along with another key lieutenant, Abubakar Gashua, alias Abu Aisha,” the report said.

Shekau assumed leadership of Boko Haram when the founding father of the sect, Mohammed Yusuf was killed in 2009. There have been several reports from the military that he (Shekau), has been killed in different operations but video clips will spring up shortly after the reports with Shekau telling the world of latest activities of the sect.

He was first reported killed in 2009 but reappeared as the group leader less than a year later.

The military, in mid-August 2013, stated that Shekau was fatally wounded when soldiers raided a base of Boko Haram in Sambisa Forest and had died between 25 July and 3 August.

However, in September 2013, a video sprang up from the camp of the sect in which a man purported to be Shekau, claimed he had not been killed as alleged by the Nigerian military.

The military also stated to have killed him during the 2014 Battle of Kodunga that lasted from September 12 to 14, while Nigerian government officials also said that the original Shekau was long dead, but impostors keep popping up to perpetuate the myth that Shekau is still alive.

The military leadership under the past administration claim to have killed Shekau while the present leadership is seriously looking for same person.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday on the controversies surrounding different reports concerning the death and capture of the leader of the sect, the director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, said there is no evidence anywhere to prove that Shekau has been killed or is still alive.

He said the only evidence that can prove he (Shekau) has been killed is via a forensic proof through DNA and there is nothing like that at the moment, so no one can ascertain that Shekau has been killed or not.

Enenche also said there is no assurance that the people who keep appearing in different videos claiming to be the leader of the sect are same persons. He said there is no proof that any of them is the real Shekau.

The DDI also said even Salkida that post various Shekau’s videos cannot prove that any of the persons in the different videos is the real Shekau, noting that the only option for the military is to cut anything or person that said it is Shekau.

He further said Borno State is not yet at the point it used to be before insurgency but assured Nigerians that it will get there soon.

He said the military is working with different groups, stakeholders, government at all levels and some indigenes of the area to restore relative peace to the state.

“The military is focused. The peace as it was before the pre insurgency and terrorism is not same thing

“What we need now is a total commitment of the indigenes I must be specific. Indigenes of the area. It is undisclosure of needed information about collaborators that is dragging it. That is dragging the level of peace that is acceptable.

“Once the collaboration is appreciable with support from the indigenes and they now start giving us the needed information, the terrorism will definitely be nibbed and it will be left for the criminality that I know is part of human existence. I believe that Maiduguri which is the epic centre will be restored to the status quo of relative peace that use to exist then.

Observers are of the opinion that if the military had in 2013 and 2014 claimed to have killed Shekau in different operations, which Shekau is the Chief of Army Staff ordering the Theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole to capture either dead or alive within 40 days from the day the order was issued?

11 days to the end of the order given by the Chief of Army Staff to the Theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole to smoke out Shekau wherever he is hiding in Nigeria and nothing has been heard from the camp of the military of any arrest of any high profile insurgent.

What should Nigerians expect at the end of the 40 days? Will the real Shekau be unearthed this time, killed or captured alive? Will another Shekau emerge in a video after his capture as has been over time? Will activities of his group come to an end like it happened to other terrorist groups in the north in the 80s and 90s. (Maitatsini, Talibans, The Yusiffiya) after these 40 days?

Nigerians are in high expectations hoping that this order will bring the reign of terror of all ‘Shekaus’, his Boko haram group on the Nigeria state to an end.

The post 40 Days Military Order: Will Shekau Be Smoked Out Finally? appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

