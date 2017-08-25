Pages Navigation Menu

40 Nigerians to depart for UK on Chevening Scholarship

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The British Government has awarded 40 Nigerians the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to study a wide range of master’s programmes in the United Kingdom between 2017 and 2018. The recipients were selected from a pool of over 6,000 applications in Nigeria and more than 63,000 applications across the globe. Speaking at a pre-departure reception held in […]

