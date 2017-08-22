4000 policemen to be deployed ahead of former Thai PM verdict

Pages Navigation Menu

About 4,000 police officers will be deployed to Bangkok Supreme Court on Friday, as thousands are expected to watch the hearing of a criminal negligence verdict against Thai former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, officials said. The Deputy National Police Chief, Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, said the number surpassed the 2,500 officers that were initially announced. “Police are […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

