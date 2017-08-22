Pages Navigation Menu

42 civilians reportedly killed in U.S led strikes on Syrian city of Raqqa

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

At least 19 children and 12 women were killed Monday in a barrage of US-led air strikes on Islamic State group territory in the Syrian city of Raqqa, a monitor said. The toll marked the second consecutive day of ferocious bombardment on Raqqa, more than half of which has been captured by the US-backed Syrian […]

