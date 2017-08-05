5 men accused of cannibalism cause public outcry in South Africa

A case of cannibalism involving traditional healers and their potential patients on Thursday caused public outcry in South Africa. Five men, who allegedly raped and killed a woman and then ate her body parts, appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates’ Court in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province on charges of murder and conspiracy. The men, among them…

The post 5 men accused of cannibalism cause public outcry in South Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

