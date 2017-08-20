We Are Recruiting 5000 Fighters To Evict Hausa, Yoruba From Niger Delta Region – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
We Are Recruiting 5000 Fighters To Evict Hausa, Yoruba From Niger Delta Region
360Nobs.com
John Duku, the leader of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, has said that the coalition will recruit over 3,000 to 5,000 fighters that will help evict Yoruba and Hausa citizens from the oil-rich region. He made this known when speaking exclusively …
Don't take anti-Hausa, Yoruba agitators in N'Delta seriously —PANDEF
Militants give Loyibo, others 3-day ultimatum to renounce N'Delta leadership
Enemies of restructuring behind quit notice in Niger Delta – PANDEF
