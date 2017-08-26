5000 march, pray for Buhari in Kano – The Punch
|
Guardian
|
5000 march, pray for Buhari in Kano
The Punch
About 5,000 people from seven states in the north trooped out on Thursday for the proposed two-million-man march to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari back into the country and pray for the full restoration of his health. The crowd assembled at the …
No section of Nigeria is dispensable, says Ganduje
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!