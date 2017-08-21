600 people evacuated after fire breaks out at hotel in Makkah – Daily Pakistan
|
Daily Pakistan
|
600 people evacuated after fire breaks out at hotel in Makkah
Daily Pakistan
MAKKAH – A hotel in the Saudi Arabian city of Makkah was evacuated Monday after a fire broke out, the civil defence service said. Article continues after the advertisement. Tpokesperson Nayef al-Sharif said no casualties were reported in the fire …
