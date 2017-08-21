Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

600 people evacuated after fire breaks out at hotel in Makkah – Daily Pakistan

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Pakistan

600 people evacuated after fire breaks out at hotel in Makkah
Daily Pakistan
MAKKAH – A hotel in the Saudi Arabian city of Makkah was evacuated Monday after a fire broke out, the civil defence service said. Article continues after the advertisement. Tpokesperson Nayef al-Sharif said no casualties were reported in the fire
Hotel fire in Mecca causes alarmBusiness Standard
Ayatollah Makarem's office in Mecca, Medina establishedAhlul Bayt News Agency: Providing Shia News (press release)
Official UAE Hajj Mission to leave on Tuesday for Holy LandsEmirates 24|7

all 36 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.