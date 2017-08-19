65% of Chinese firms in Nigeria not documented –Report – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
65% of Chinese firms in Nigeria not documented –Report
The Punch
A global consulting firm, Mckinsey, says out of the 930 Chinese companies operating in Nigeria, only 317 are documented by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. According to a new research report titled, 'Lions on the move II: Realising the potential of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!