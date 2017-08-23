Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$823m Abuja metro rail ready by December, says contractor – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

$823m Abuja metro rail ready by December, says contractor
Vanguard
China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) says the phase one of Abuja Rail Mass Transit Project will be commissioned by December. The Project Manager, Mr Kong Tao, said this while addressing newsmen who were on tour of the site at …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.