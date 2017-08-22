8663 bank workers sacked in 2017 —NBS – Vanguard
|
TheCable
|
8663 bank workers sacked in 2017 —NBS
Vanguard
The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has revealed how no fewer than 8,663 banks' employees lost their jobs in the first half of 2017. The agency disclosed in a report released, Sunday, that an average of 360 workers had been sacked every week from …
Nigerian banks sack 340 staff every week – NBS
NBS: Banks Sacked 360 Workers Every Week from January to June
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!