8,663 Nigerian Workers Lose Their Jobs in 2017…. See Why

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had revealed that 8,663 workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2017. Data made available by the NBS showed that an average of 360 people were sacked every week from January to June 2017. The figures, according to The Cable, were higher in the first quarter and […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

