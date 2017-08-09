9mobile customers in Cross River grumble as network out of service for 1 week

9mobile customers in Cross River State are still grumbling as they are still unable to connect to their relations, business associates and others via the network. DAILY PST had reported that close to a week, 9mobile network has been down in Cross River State and the management has not informed the public what may be […]

9mobile customers in Cross River grumble as network out of service for 1 week

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

