9Mobile’s data centre suffers network outage, apologises for service disruptions

By Prince Osuagwu

Newly rebranded telecom company 9mobile, has revealed that one of its data centres has suffered network outage, disrupting its services to a section of its subscribers.



The telecom company however said that a team of engineers have been detailed to work overnight on the data centre to ensure the service disruption does not linger.

VP, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs of the company, Mr Ibrahim Dikko said that the company has duly apologised to its teeming subscribers who may be affected by the network outage

According to him, “9mobile would like to inform the public of a network outage in one of its data centres which resulted in service disruption. We are aware that subscribers may be experiencing some disruption with voice, SMS and data services due to this technical issue. Our technical teams are currently working assiduously to resolve the issue within the shortest possible time.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused our subscribers and we thank them for their patience and understanding” he added.

The company which newly rebranded after its foreign partners Etisalat and Mubadala of the United Arab Emirates withdrew, had promised that the withdrawal will in no way affect its quality of service but subscribers since last week had groaned under a very bad service which the operator is now saying was as a result of the network outage.

