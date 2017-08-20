‘A baby can never make a man stick with you, take that from me’- Sunmbo Adeoye tells women

Speaking from experience, Sunmbo Adeoye who had two kids, Nino and Zion, for singer 2face Idibia before they separated, has taken to Facebook to advise women on being baby mamas. Sumbo who spoke to women who feel so bitter about their experiences with men in a Facebook video, advised them to move on and stop looking …

