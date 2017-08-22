A-Ibom inaugurates c’ttee over high cost of garri – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
A-Ibom inaugurates c'ttee over high cost of garri
Vanguard
Uyo —THE Akwa Ibom State Government has set up a four-member Cassava Seed Multiplication Committee to interface with stakeholders in cassava value chain in order to scale down the soaring price of garri in the second planting season. The committee …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!