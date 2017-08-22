Pages Navigation Menu

“A king is a king, no noise” – Annie Idibia gushes about 2Face

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Annie Idibia is such a proud wife! The mother of two took to her Instagram page to pour encomium on her husband 2Face for giving an awesome performance at the One Africa Music Festival in New York last week.     She shared a video of him performing on stage and wrote; “Can i brag a …

