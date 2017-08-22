“A king is a king, no noise” – Annie Idibia gushes about 2Face

Actress Annie Idibia is such a proud wife! The mother of two took to her Instagram page to pour encomium on her husband 2Face for giving an awesome performance at the One Africa Music Festival in New York last week. She shared a video of him performing on stage and wrote; “Can i brag a …

The post “A king is a king, no noise” – Annie Idibia gushes about 2Face appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

