Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“A King Is A King..No Noise” Annie Idibia Showers Her Husband, 2face With Praises On IG

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Annie Idibia took to her Instagram page to shower her husband, 2face with praises calling him a King. Annie Idibia shared a video of 2face performing at the just cocluded One Africa Music Festival New York and captioned it; “One Africa Music Festival .. Can i brag a lil on his behalf??? Cos he NEVER ever will… …

The post “A King Is A King..No Noise” Annie Idibia Showers Her Husband, 2face With Praises On IG appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.