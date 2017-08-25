A Pilot Dies As Nigerian Air Force Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna State

A tragic incident has happened just couple of hours ago in Nigeria defense training. A trainer aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force has crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the aircraft, an Air Beetle, crashed in Kaduna on Thursday, August 24 during a mission. It was gathered that the only pilot on board the aircraft, one of the NAF’s experienced instructor pilots, died following the crash.

Though the cause of the crash is unknown, the chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Sadiq Abubakar, has directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash. The Air Force stated that the unfortunate incident is a tragic reminder of the hazards associated with the flying profession.

The CAS and the entire NAF family has also commiserated with the relatives of the late instructor pilot. In other news, the chief of air staff, Sadiq Abubakar, has cautioned against the use of social media to spread hate speeches and false information. Abubakar, speaking during a workshop on information management for public relations officers in the Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday, August 22, in Abuja, warned that using the social media in a harmful way would jeopardise the development of Nigeria, Channels TV reports.

He implored social media users to use the platform to educate and entertain as originally intended. Watch a video of the winging ceremony of the latest pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) held at the NAF headquarters in Abuja.