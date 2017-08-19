AAEUN calls for better funding of Agriculture

By Ebele Orakpo

In line with the calls by various stakeholders on the need to diversify the nation’s mono-product economy, the Agriculture and Allied Employees Union of Nigeria (AAEUN), at a recent meeting of the forum’s chairmen in Gwagwalada, has called on the Federal Government to increase the budgetary allocation to the agricultural sector to prove its commitment in making the sector the mainstay of the economy.

The Union commended the efforts of the Federal Government in re-positioning the Agricultural sector and urged government to approve and implement the payment of hazard allowances to agriculture and allied workers in the country as a matter of urgency.

The meeting which had representatives from across the federation, requested that the Union be given membership status by Nigeria Agricultural Council and Nigerian Water Resources Council for proper representation of workers’ interests and aspirations.

They also stressed the need for synergy between the union and the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources and Environment as a way of enhancing their contribution to agricultural development in Nigeria.

The members used the opportunity to reiterate their support for the national leadership of the union under the presidency of Comrade Simon Achiever and called on all members to make the union the fulcrum of the agricultural sector.

The post AAEUN calls for better funding of Agriculture appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

